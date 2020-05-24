Sunday May 24, 2020
Cork rebel Greens rewrite the script by challenging Ryan

The four Green Party councillors who extended an invitation to Catherine Martin to run against party leader Eamon Ryan admit the timing of their move was less than ideal

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
24th May, 2020
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan with deputy leader Catherine Martin arriving at the Department of Agriculture for Government talks

Even by the Greens‘ unconventional standards, it was a hell of a plot twist. With the party deep in government formation talks and poised to secure an unprecedented deal on its signature issue of climate change, a group of unhappy councillors from Cork decided to launch a surprise heave against the party leader.

By the rebels’ own admission, the timing is far from ideal but they insist it was beyond their control. With the...

