Construction workers stymied by Safe Pass shutdown

Thousands of construction workers and returned emigrants are unable to take jobs on building sites due to the wn of the state’s Safe Pass courses.
Existing holders of the four-year safety passes have been granted extensions if their card was due to expire after March 1, but any construction worker whose Safe Pass lapsed before the cut-off date of March 1 has no way of getting a new one.
Irish construction workers who have returned...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team