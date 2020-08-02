Sunday August 2, 2020
Conference sector pleads for clarity on post-Covid game plan

Industry body says many members have no cashflow until late next year, and are competing against rivals abroad which have better state support

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
2nd August, 2020
Ronan Flood: We will reopen at some stage, we're just looking for a little bit of clarity as to when. If that happens to be January 1, 2021, so be it. At least we can work towards that then

Conference organisers have warned that their industry is at risk of going “back to square one” due to a lack of incentives to help the sector weather the after-effects of the pandemic.

Ireland has been placed 32nd on the International Congress and Convention Association’s ranking of best countries to host conferences. Dublin is in the top 16 in the rankings by city.

Ronan Flood, chairman of the Association of Irish Professional Conference...

