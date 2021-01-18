Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Comment: Welcome to the era of ‘pandemic pump politics’

There are lobby groups looking to get their members moved into the high priority vaccination groups, even if some of them are far from the front line

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
18th January, 2021
Comment: Welcome to the era of ‘pandemic pump politics’
‘Getting the vaccine first for certain groups and individuals is already a big issue for TDs because they are getting lots of pressure from constituents’. Picture: Getty

What started as vaccine hesitancy has now become “vaccine mania”. People are putting pressure on their TDs to get them the vaccine as quickly as possible.

Some are motivated by their fear of getting Covid-19, or passing it onto older relatives in their family. Others see the vaccine as their passport to get back to the joys of a pre-Covid 19 lifestyle.

The vaccine rollout tensions are also very evident in the health service,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Government sources say that an inter-departmental group is going to be set up to find a way to devise a compensation scheme that addresses the hurt experienced by survivors of the homes

Up to 130k survivors may be eligible for mother and baby homes redress

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
Arlene Foster indicated she intended to bypass Simon Donnelly and raise the matter directly with the Taoiseach. Picture: PA

North’s ministers ‘vent frustration’ over South’s failure to share Dublin Airport passenger information

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Working from home: Leo Varadkar is aiming for the legislation to be introduced by September. Picture: Julien Behal

Firms will be liable for health and safety rules at home under new remote working policy

Home Aaron Rogan 1 day ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, right, and Roderic O\&#039;Gorman, the Minister for Children, speak to survivors earlier today via video link. Picture: Julien Behal

Analysis: Mother and Baby Home Commission finds responsibility ‘rests mainly with fathers and families’

Home Michael Brennan 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1