Cometh the man . . . eventually

There’s a story that a former aide of Micheál Martin likes to tell which sums up our new Taoiseach’s focus on clean living.

Having long been lectured by Martin about the importance of eating healthily, the aide proudly informed the then-minister that he had snacked on grapes instead of his usual nachos while watching television the night before.

“Grapes?” responded a horrified Martin. “Sure, they’re worse than sweets. They’re...