Coalition tries to maintain steady footing as turf row continues to smoulder
Opposition and some backbench government TDs remain opposed to policy on turf sales despite Ryan softening forthcoming ban
The turf war that began over Easter is continuing to cause difficulties for the government.
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, made a move last weekend to soften the forthcoming ban on commercial turf sales.
This was in response to a backlash from rural Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers, who argued that it would cause hardship for rural households who depended on buying...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State spending watchdog will use budget boost to deliver audits in ‘timely’ manner
Review of Comptroller and Auditor General found ‘gaps and shortfalls’ that led to delays in carrying out its remit
Analysis: Traces of Thatcher in Sinn Féin’s child maintenance policy
The former British prime minister gave a speech in 1990 where she noted that only one in three children entitled to receive maintenance actually benefitted from regular payments
‘Diplomatic Sherpa’ of Brexit negotiations promoted to most powerful role in civil service
John Callinan appointed as secretary general to the government and secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach
Highest civil service post only open to those in the sector
The government will not seek applications from the private sector to succeed top mandarin Martin Fraser when he leaves the job later this year