Coalition faces super junior ministers’ pay dilemma

The coalition is facing a dilemma about which of its three “super junior” ministers qualify for a €16,000 salary top-up.

Under the current legislation, just two of the three “super junior” ministers can be paid the additional allowance of €16,000 on top of the regular minister of state salary of €135,000. This brings their total salary to around €151,000, putting them halfway towards the €175,000 salary of a cabinet minister.

The...