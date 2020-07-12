Coalition faces super junior ministers’ pay dilemma

The coalition is facing a dilemma about which of its three “super junior” ministers qualify for a €16,000 salary top-up.
Under the current legislation, just two of the three “super junior” ministers can be paid the additional allowance of €16,000 on top of the regular minister of state salary of €135,000. This brings their total salary to around €151,000, putting them halfway towards the €175,000 salary of a cabinet minister.
The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team