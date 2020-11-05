Close contacts to face fines if they fail to isolate for 14 days

People could soon be facing fines for failing to self isolate for a fortnight after coming into close contact with a person infected with Covid-19.

It is already mandatory for people to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport and to obey Garda directions to return home if they are on a non-essential journey more than five kilometres from their home.

In the Dáil, Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Business, said...