Monday June 15, 2020
Climate watchdog to be given legal powers in bid to win Greens’ support for coalition

Some of the proposals on the table are: tax cuts off the table for lifetime of new government; an acceleration of the rollout of the national broadband plan and the phasing out of the direct provision system

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
14th June, 2020
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are privately signalling that they have made substantial commitments to the Green Party in a bid to ensure that the latter’s members approve the deal by the required two-thirds majority

New legal powers for the state’s climate watchdog, a national low-cost housing rental scheme and a faster rollout of the national broadband plan are included in the programme for government due to be signed off by the country’s three potential coalition partners.

The deal is not expected to include any promise to introduce tax cuts during the life-time of the government, despite initial pressure from Fine Gael. Instead, it will emphasise...

