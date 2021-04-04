Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Climate and housing to receive majority of extra NDP funding

Approval of new projects will depend on whether they help or hinder new green commitments

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
4th April, 2021
Climate and housing to receive majority of extra NDP funding
The NDP is currently under review and Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Development, is due to publish a revised version in July

Government departments are set to pitch over the coming weeks for how much they believe they should receive under the expanded National Development Plan.

The NDP is currently under review and Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Development, is due to publish a revised version of the ten-year development plan in July which will increase its budget above the existing €116 billion ceiling.

The existing NDP was published by the previous Fine Gael-led...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The vacancies in the Seanad have been caused by the resignations of Elisha McCallion of Sinn Féin, who failed to return a Covid-19 business grant that was wrongly paid into her former Westminster constituency office account. Picture: Getty

Low stakes, high risks: the perils of the Seanad by-election

Home Aiden Corkery 5 hours ago
Anne Rabbitte apologised in the Dáil on Thursday for any upset that had been caused to the families and said she understood the “heartache, worry and disgust” the RTÉ documentary had caused

Disability minister calls out Watt over ‘secret dossiers’ on autistic children exposed by whistleblower in film

Home Aiden Corkery 5 hours ago
Hazel Chu: Green Party chair has ambitions to run for the Dáil Pic: Marc O’Sullivan

Chu promised Green backers of her Seanad run that she would not quit the party

Home Aiden Corkery 5 hours ago
Sinn Féin is expected to announce its voting intention around the middle of this week, but it’s believed it will direct its 41 TDs and senators to back Billy Lawless

Sinn Féin to support Lawless in Seanad by-election

Home Aiden Corkery 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1