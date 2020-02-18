Clash of styles to make for lively Labour contest

This could prove to be very interesting indeed.
Just as the excitement of the general election was fading, the Labour Party has conjured up a juicy leadership battle to keep us entertained as government formation negotiations trudge on in the background.
While the Labour Party under Brendan Howlin was largely ignored despite the electorate’s left-ward swing on February 8, Alan Kelly versus Aodhán Ó Riordáin should offer just the sort of clash that will get...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team