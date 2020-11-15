Sunday November 15, 2020
Church appeals against ‘Penal Law’ tax on prayer candles

State is extending Vat to cover all candles, as income in Catholic parishes drops 80 per cent due to pandemic

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th November, 2020
A Catholic Church source criticised the government’s move, saying it was like something out of the “Penal Laws”

The government is putting a 21 per cent tax on church candles in a move that has been described as reminiscent of the “Penal Laws”.

There is currently a zero Vat rate on white cylindrical candles, which includes the small candles that people light in churches while saying prayers.

However, the Finance Bill before the Dáil is removing this Vat exemption and putting a 21 per cent Vat rate on every type of candle....

