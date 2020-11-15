Church appeals against ‘Penal Law’ tax on prayer candles

The government is putting a 21 per cent tax on church candles in a move that has been described as reminiscent of the “Penal Laws”.

There is currently a zero Vat rate on white cylindrical candles, which includes the small candles that people light in churches while saying prayers.

However, the Finance Bill before the Dáil is removing this Vat exemption and putting a 21 per cent Vat rate on every type of candle....