Chu promised Green backers of her Seanad run that she would not quit the party

Green Party chair publicly toyed with joining Social Democrats and had said she would run for Dáil ‘one way or the other’

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
4th April, 2021
Hazel Chu: Green Party chair has ambitions to run for the Dáil Pic: Marc O’Sullivan

Hazel Chu gave a written commitment to a number of Green Party TDs that she would not quit the party when they agreed to nominate her for the Seanad by-election.

Six members of the parliamentary party agreed to facilitate Chu’s nomination as an independent candidate after it had earlier decided that the party would not run its own candidate in the contest.

Among those who agreed to nominate Chu were Catherine Martin, the...

