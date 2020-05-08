Charities Regulator launches investigation into ChildFund Ireland

The Charities Regulator has begun an official investigation into governance at ChildFund Ireland, a charity that has received nearly €8 million in Irish Aid funding over the last decade.
The charity has been in difficulty since the summer of last year, when it had its latest round of funding frozen by the state over governance issues.
Since then, it has been engaging with the regulator over what the charity described at the time as “issues...
