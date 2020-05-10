Chance to leave the Leaving behind may be squandered

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has recalled many times how he still gets nightmares about his Leaving Certificate maths paper. And he sometimes draws on his other Leaving Cert subjects when he is looking for a political metaphor.

During the fallout from the acquittal of the Jobstown water protestors, Varadkar brought up William Golding’s classic novel Lord of the Flies during a Dáil debate. He said he had been particularly struck by the vote taken by the...