CCTV cameras will monitor TDs and senators as they clock in
Cameras will cover the 25 locations where members of the Oireachtas can check in to Leinster House after the possible use of facial recognition technology was rejected
TDs and senators are going to be recorded on CCTV when they clock in at Leinster House, as part of a tightening up of the travel expenses system. The move comes after the proposed use of facial recognition systems was rejected.
The CCTV is being introduced amid concerns that it is possible under the existing system for TDs to get someone else to clock-in on their behalf.
It comes as the Business Post has learned...
