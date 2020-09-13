Sunday September 13, 2020
Careering into Brexit chaos

Britain’s reneging on the withdrawal agreement will make things even more difficult for Irish businesses when the UK has fully left the EU

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
13th September, 2020
Boris Johnson, the British prime minister: Opinion is divided as to why he appears willing to trash his country’s international reputation by breaking the withdrawal agreement. Picture: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto

Simon Coveney appeared relatively relaxed at the beginning of the summer when it was put to him that last year’s withdrawal agreement could potentially be undermined in some way by the British government.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, had earlier that day expressed frustration that not only were the talks on a future trading relationship stalling, but the British also appeared to be backtracking on the commitments they had given under the...

