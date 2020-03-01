Call to confiscate Dáil passes from lobbying ex-TDs dismissed

The government has dismissed calls to take Leinster House passes away from former TDs and senators who are acting as lobbyists.

Under the rules in Leinster House, regular lobbyists can only get access to the building if they are signed in by a TD or senator, but members of the Oireachtas retain the right to enter Leinster House and avail of free parking there for life.

During a review of the Regulation of Lobbying Act,...