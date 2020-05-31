Cabinet to ease some Covid-19 restrictions amid growing pressure

Ministers are set to cautiously speed up the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions at cabinet this week, but they are likely to continue to resist increasing pressure from the business community for the economy to reopen faster than planned.
While business groups have called for the relaxing of the two-metre social distancing rule and the end of the 14-day quarantine for those entering the country, the government is expected to hold firm on these measures...
