Sunday May 31, 2020
Cabinet to ease some Covid-19 restrictions amid growing pressure

Two-metre rule and 14-day entry quarantine to remain for now. Ministers eager to scrap travel limit and allow return of staycations

31st May, 2020
Leo Varadkar has privately warned ministers to stop questioning the two-metre social distancing limit, which is not expected to be changed when the cabinet meets this Friday

Ministers are set to cautiously speed up the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions at cabinet this week, but they are likely to continue to resist increasing pressure from the business community for the economy to reopen faster than planned.

While business groups have called for the relaxing of the two-metre social distancing rule and the end of the 14-day quarantine for those entering the country, the government is expected to hold firm on these measures...

Related Stories

The hardworking team hoping to get a coalition deal done

As the government formation talks enter what could be their final week, the focus has begun to turn to what are the outstanding obstacles to a deal and on the backroom staff entrusted with getting it over the line

Aiden Corkery | 10 hours ago

Government fast-tracks Covid-related ‘statements of truth’ legislation

Courts Service urged to introduce electronic document filing system

Aiden Corkery | 10 hours ago

Greens push for new homes close to transport hubs in coalition talks

Martin confirms FF, FG and the Greens all hope to have a government in place by the end of June

Aiden Corkery | 10 hours ago