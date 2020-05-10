Businesses seek three-year freeze on minimum wage rises

Businesses are seeking a three-year freeze in the latest review of the national minimum wage due to the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on their earnings.
The Low Pay Commission is currently holding a consultation on the national minimum wage, which has been increased for the past five years in a row to €10.10 an hour.
The Small Firms Association has called for a freeze on any further increases until 2023 in its submission.
