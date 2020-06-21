Sunday June 21, 2020
Businesses seek clarity on trade into and out of North

Report finds that focus has been on politics instead of providing guidance on economic, trade and commercial impacts of Brexit

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
21st June, 2020
Michael Gove, the British minister for the cabinet office, told a House of Commons committee that his government would reimburse businesses in the North

A “contagion of uncertainty” has gripped businesses trading into and out of the North due to concerns over the effects on trade once Brexit is completed, a new report has found.

The study, which is due to be published this week by the University of Liverpool in conjunction with the Armagh-based Centre for Cross Border Studies, found that businesses believe there has been too much focus on the politics rather than the practicalities...

