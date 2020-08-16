Bumps in the road delay green light for greenways

The next few years could be golden ones for Ireland‘s greenways. The reason? A commitment that the Green Party secured in the programme for government.
The party secured the allocation of 10 per cent of all transport project spending for cycling infrastructure, amounting to €180 million per year. That means that lots of new greenway projects will be needed to spend the extra money on.
For this reason, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan recently...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team