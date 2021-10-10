Subscribe Today
Budget tax cuts of €250 amid concern over rising cost of living

Other measures include: an extended commercial rates waiver for businesses; increased vacant site tax; state-subsidised childcare for more workers and a rise in the third-level student grant

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th October, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, and Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, will stick to a budget package of around €4.7 billion

Workers on average earnings are to get income tax cuts worth about €250 a year, while land hoarders will be hit with higher taxes in a “cost of living”-focused budget on Tuesday.

Income tax bands and credits are expected to be increased by 2 to 3 per cent to take account of inflation. This could be worth around €250 a year to most workers.

The vacant site tax of 7 per cent is to...

