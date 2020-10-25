Tuesday October 27, 2020
Budget earns Fianna Fáil ‘baby bounce’ of just 1% in latest poll

Leo Varadkar shows signs of becoming the Teflon Tánaiste as even after his harsh remarks about Nphet, and the subsequent U-turn on the move to level 5 restrictions, Fine Gael is up two points to 37 per cent

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
25th October, 2020
2
So Fianna Fáil has just got a “baby bounce” of one point to 11 per cent, which means it has only barely moved on its worst ever result in a Red C poll last month

In normal times, Fianna Fáil would have been expecting a budget bounce in the latest Business Post/Red C poll after an €18 billion spending increase.

But much of that money was aimed at keeping workers and businesses afloat in the middle of Covid-19 rather than an old-style, giveaway budget containing personal tax cuts and social welfare increases. And it will take a long time before the impact of the 22,000...

