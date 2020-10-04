Monday October 5, 2020
Budget bailout of €500m for state transport companies

Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus are short of cash after reducing capacity to 50 per cent as a result of coronavirus restrictions

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
4th October, 2020
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, has already said that that public transport operators will need €460 million to continue operating this year.

Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus are set to get a bailout of almost €500 million in the budget due to the collapse in their passenger numbers.

The public transport providers have been instructed to reduce capacity to 50 per cent to minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading. Their passenger numbers have also been hit by the number of workers who are doing their jobs from home instead of the...

