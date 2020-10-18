Budget allocates €6m for compensation fund to settle prison ‘slop out’ cases

Up to 1,500 prisoners are set to benefit from a multimillion-euro compensation fund for having to “slop out” in their cells. Last week’s budget included a €6 million allocation to cover the costs of compensation schemes for “prisoner in-cell sanitation cases”.
It comes after a Supreme Court decision in 2019 which led to an ex-prisoner getting €7,500 in compensation for having to slop out his own waste from his prison...
