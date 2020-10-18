Sunday October 18, 2020
Budget allocates €6m for compensation fund to settle prison ‘slop out’ cases

As many as 1,500 inmates set to benefit after ex-prisoner got €7,500 following 2019 Supreme Court decision

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
18th October, 2020
Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Gary Simpson, a former prisoner, was entitled to €7,500 compensation for having to use a bucket for a toilet during his eight-month stay in Mountjoy prison in 2013

Up to 1,500 prisoners are set to benefit from a multimillion-euro compensation fund for having to “slop out” in their cells. Last week’s budget included a €6 million allocation to cover the costs of compensation schemes for “prisoner in-cell sanitation cases”.

It comes after a Supreme Court decision in 2019 which led to an ex-prisoner getting €7,500 in compensation for having to slop out his own waste from his prison...

