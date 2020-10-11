Sunday October 11, 2020
Budget 2021 to deliver record health spending boost of €4bn

Hospitality sector to get Vat rate cut, but move may be delayed until restrictions are eased, while tax debt warehousing scheme is to be extended to ease cashflow pressure on businesses

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
11th October, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance and Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure will be meeting Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan tomorrow to finalise the budget. Photo: RollingNews

A national recovery fund of up to €3 billion, the biggest ever increase in health spending, and a compensation fund for businesses shut by Covid-19 restrictions are among the key measures set to be announced in the budget on Tuesday.

The health budget, which was set at €17.4 billion last year, is due to increase by a further €4 billion, which will be the largest health budget increase in history.

While much of the funding...

