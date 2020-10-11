Britain drops its claim of blockade of food in North

The British government has dropped its widely ridiculed claim that the EU was considering imposing a blockade on food exports from Britain to the North.
The shocking claim had been made by Boris Johnson last month as justification for his government’s plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol which it had agreed last year as part of its exit from the EU.
The British prime minister had claimed that the Internal...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team