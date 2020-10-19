Monday October 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Brexit link to €1.4 billion increase in cost of company tax relief

Tax experts suggest that the rise in the value of the reliefs claimed was motivated by Britain’s departure from the EU at the end of last year

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
19th October, 2020
A Revenue spokesman told the Business Post that it was analysing the tax reliefs claimed. Picture: Getty

The Revenue is examining a €1.4 billion increase in the cost of a company tax relief, which is suspected of being linked to Brexit.

For almost two decades, companies can get an exemption from paying a 1 per cent stamp duty when they are amalgamating with other related companies.

However, new figures show that the cost of this tax relief jumped by an unprecedented €1.4 billion last year.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish Water urged to cut leakage loss by 176 million litres a day

Some 712 million litres are lost each day and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities says this should be reduced to 536 million litres a day by 2024

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago

Clare TD says return to full lockdown is ‘act of tyranny’

Michael McNamara, who chaired the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee, claims the public will ‘snap’ if asked to endure another long shutdown

Larissa Nolan | 1 day ago

RTÉ questions whether cutting orchestra loose will save money

The national broadcaster has challenged arts minister Catherine Martin’s claim that removing its responsibility for the National Symphony Orchestra will see it save cash

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago