Brexit link to €1.4 billion increase in cost of company tax relief

The Revenue is examining a €1.4 billion increase in the cost of a company tax relief, which is suspected of being linked to Brexit.
For almost two decades, companies can get an exemption from paying a 1 per cent stamp duty when they are amalgamating with other related companies.
However, new figures show that the cost of this tax relief jumped by an unprecedented €1.4 billion last year.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team