Bordering on the ridiculous: the North’s great Brexit food conundrum

The complex agreement between the EU and Britain means processed foods can still be imported into Northern Ireland for six months after the Brexit transition process ends – but what happens after that?

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
13th December, 2020
Bordering on the ridiculous: the North’s great Brexit food conundrum
DUP TD Sammy Wilson: blamed Irish goverment ‘spin’

The “Great British sausage” will make it to Belfast after all – but it may be living on borrowed time.

Last month, the bosses of British supermarket chains including Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda held a conference call with Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, to voice their concerns that checks and inspections required under the Northern Ireland protocol would have a serious effect on their ability to ship goods to the North...

