Bill aims to end ‘scandal’ of sole trader liability for staff layoffs
Fine Gael senator Paddy Burke is bringing forward the bill to stop SME owners losing family homes to cover redundancy payments
A Fine Gael senator is bringing forward a private bill to end the “scandal” of small business owners putting up their family home to cover staff redundancy payments.
Under the state’s employment laws, all workers are legally entitled to two weeks’ pay per year of service when made redundant, up to a maximum of €600 per week.
Employers who cannot afford the cost of paying redundancy to all their staff...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Pregnant McEntee to make political history
The Minister for Justice will become the first cabinet member to give birth while in office
The pensions problem: who will pay for our next rainy day?
The social insurance fund was running out of money even before it was used to pay for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment – but raising the pension age is an issue few parties want to confront
Minister to give residency permits to 17,000 migrants
Scheme to help long-term undocumented people, including 3,000 children, has strong ministerial support
Indecon comes out on top with state contracts worth €1.6m
The consultancy firm has advised five government departments in the past two years