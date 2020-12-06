Subscribe Today
Bill aims to end ‘scandal’ of sole trader liability for staff layoffs

Fine Gael senator Paddy Burke is bringing forward the bill to stop SME owners losing family homes to cover redundancy payments

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th December, 2020
A Fine Gael senator is bringing forward a private bill to end the “scandal” of small business owners putting up their family home to cover staff redundancy payments.

Under the state’s employment laws, all workers are legally entitled to two weeks’ pay per year of service when made redundant, up to a maximum of €600 per week.

Employers who cannot afford the cost of paying redundancy to all their staff...

