Sunday February 2, 2020
Big Tobacco-backed lobby group in crusade against anti-vaping laws

Vape Business Ireland sent flurry of emails and meeting requests to Oireachtas members in bid to block proposed ban on flavoured e-cigs

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
2nd February, 2020

A lobby group backed by Big Tobacco sent a series of emails and meeting requests to Irish politicians at the end of last year in an apparent bid to influence anti-vaping legislation and counter any proposals to ban flavoured e-cigarettes.

Vape Business Ireland (VBI), which is backed by some of the biggest tobacco makers in the world, sent flurries of emails and meeting requests to all members of the Oireachtas in October in the latest...

