Belarus opposition leader to ask Martin to take case on hijacked Ryanair flight

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will meet the Taoiseach and airline chief Michael O’Leary this week to discuss the flight’s diversion and the arrest of a journalist

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
11th July, 2021
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition. ‘It’s not about parties or candidates. It is about getting rid of the regime’ Picture: Aris Oikonomou/Getty

The exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition is to ask the Taoiseach this week to consider taking a case to the International Court of Justice over the hijacking of a Ryanair flight by the Belarusian government last May.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told the Business Post that she would meet Micheál Martin and Michael O’Leary this week on a visit to Ireland to discuss the political situation in Belarus and what the Ryanair chief executive described as...

