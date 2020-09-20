Battered Fianna Fáil has no stomach for a heave in a pandemic

As he surveyed the wreckage of Fianna Fáil’s general election campaign back in 2011, Batt O’Keeffe didn’t mince his words.

“It’s like Fianna Fáil has been hit by a tsunami,” the former education minister told reporters at the Cork North-West count centre in Macroom.

The party, which only a few years earlier had been considered the most successful political machine in Europe,...