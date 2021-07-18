Barry Cowen calls for ‘modern centre-left’ alliance with Labour

Barry Cowen, the Fianna Fáil backbencher, has called on his party to form a new “modern centre-left” alliance with the Labour Party for the next election.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin agreed at last week’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting to have a special in-person meeting on September 1 to discuss its future direction.

Cowen, who had called for such a meeting in a letter...