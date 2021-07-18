Subscribe Today
Barry Cowen calls for ‘modern centre-left’ alliance with Labour

The Fianna Fáil backbencher said a centre-left link-up between the two parties would ward off the ‘nuclear option’ of people voting for the ‘left and far left’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
18th July, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Most FF members now expect questions over the party’s leadership to be put on hold until the meeting in September. Picture: Collins

Barry Cowen, the Fianna Fáil backbencher, has called on his party to form a new “modern centre-left” alliance with the Labour Party for the next election.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin agreed at last week’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting to have a special in-person meeting on September 1 to discuss its future direction.

Cowen, who had called for such a meeting in a letter...

