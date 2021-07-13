Ban the ‘scourge’ of gambling advertising, Kelly urges Taoiseach

Alan Kelly has called on the Taoiseach to ban the “scourge” of gambling advertising, following public criticisms of the betting industry from President Michael D Higgins in recent weeks.

Speaking during leaders questions on Tuesday, the leader of the Labour Party urged Micheál Martin to support Labour senator Mark Wall’s Gambling (Prohibition of Advertising) Bill 2021 to ban gambling advertising outright. The Taoiseach in turn said he was open to the idea of...