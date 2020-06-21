Sunday June 21, 2020
Ban on importation of fracked gas ‘impossible to deliver’

Oil and gas association says pledge in programme for government forgets we cannot control source of gas imported from Britain

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
21st June, 2020
The technique where companies drill down into shale rock buried below the ground and inject a high-pressure water mixture to release the gas inside

The proposed programme for government pledge to stop the importation of fracked gas is impossible to deliver, the Irish association representing oil and gas companies has claimed.

The Green Party is opposed to the use of gas generated by fracking, a technique where companies drill down into shale rock buried below the ground and inject a high-pressure water mixture to release the gas inside. Hydraulic fracking is already banned in Ireland, but gas produced in...

