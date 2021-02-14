BAM claims delay in design of Children’s Hospital facade will cost €45m
'No material change’ in design of hospital exterior, says development board as costs row continues with builder
A €45 million dispute has broken out between the board of the National Children’s Hospital and builder BAM Ireland, over an alleged delay in providing design information for the building’s exterior.
Only 20 per cent of the building has so far been completed with the hospital now unlikely to open its doors until 2024, two years behind its original schedule.
The full cost of the hospital has been estimated at €1.7 billion, although...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Twitter blocks Web Summit from promoting founder’s political tweets
Paddy Cosgrave was using the company‘s platform to boost tweets in which he accused The Irish Times of political bias
Varadkar backs construction return as firms add pressure
Industry body CIF says massive stalled developments must be prioritised in phased reopening after lockdown
Government probes meat factories and RTÉ on self-employed workers
The Department of Social Protection has been probing allegations of bogus contractors in meat plants and in the national broadcaster
Remote workers get average of just €26 tax relief on costs
Independent TD Denis Naughten blames ‘paltry windfall’ on the ‘cumbersome’ system of tax relief