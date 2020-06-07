Asking Britain to seek Brexit extension would backfire says Tánaiste

Urging the British government to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period would only further its determination to do the opposite, Simon Coveney has said.
The Tánaiste’s comments came after the latest round of EU-British talks on their future relationship ended on Friday, with no significant progress on agreeing a free trade deal.
The Northern Ireland Assembly last week passed a non-binding motion urging the British government to seek an...
