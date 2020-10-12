Monday October 12, 2020
Analysis: Why preparing this Budget has been an almost impossible job

Paschal Donohoe must yearn for the days when Brexit was the greatest uncertainty

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
12th October, 2020
Covid-19 is set to cost the exchequer more than €20 billion this year and Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has assumed that a vaccine will be widely available in 2021 for his Budget. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Has a Budget ever been prepared amid such an atmosphere of uncertainty?

Last year, Paschal Donohoe thought he faced an enormous challenge in drawing up a Budget without knowing whether the UK would crash out of the EU without a deal or if an orderly exit would be agreed.

A year later and how he must pine for the simpler days when Brexit was the only major uncertainty to contend with.

