Analysis: What to expect on Budget day
There will be complaints from the opposition that the government has not gone far enough in raising the state pension and welfare payments while many workers will feel underwhelmed by increases of 2-3 per cent in income tax bands and credits worth around €250 per year on average
Brian Leddin, the Green Party Limerick TD, is back in Leinster House this week after an epic trip abroad involving his fold-up bike, ferries, trains and the Channel Tunnel.
He went to great lengths last week to take “sustainable transport” during his 2,400km trip from Dublin to Rome.
As chair of the Oireachtas committee on Climate action, he was invited to attend a pan-European climate action meeting in Rome, ahead of the forthcoming...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government drafts new bill to reform limited partnerships after offshore revelations
The Pandora Papers show Irish Limited partnerships are used to make Ireland a ‘de facto’ offshore location for business in countries like Russia and Ukraine
Playing the percentages: Budget 2022 to reflect new reality of a changed game
Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath are receiving the usual entreaties from various interest groups, but this year the biggest factor of all is Ireland’s upcoming departure from a 12.5 per cent rate of corporation tax
Budget tax cuts of €250 amid concern over rising cost of living
Other measures include: an extended commercial rates waiver for businesses; increased vacant site tax; state-subsidised childcare for more workers and a rise in the third-level student grant
Government encouraged to allow public sector employees to trial four-day week
Oireachtas Committee heard shorter working weeks can lead to greater productivity and projected emissions reductions of 16%