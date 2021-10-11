Subscribe Today
Analysis: What to expect on Budget day

There will be complaints from the opposition that the government has not gone far enough in raising the state pension and welfare payments while many workers will feel underwhelmed by increases of 2-3 per cent in income tax bands and credits worth around €250 per year on average

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
11th October, 2021
Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath a year ago when there were no tax cuts on Budget day. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Brian Leddin, the Green Party Limerick TD, is back in Leinster House this week after an epic trip abroad involving his fold-up bike, ferries, trains and the Channel Tunnel.

He went to great lengths last week to take “sustainable transport” during his 2,400km trip from Dublin to Rome.

As chair of the Oireachtas committee on Climate action, he was invited to attend a pan-European climate action meeting in Rome, ahead of the forthcoming...

