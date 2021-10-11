Analysis: What to expect on Budget day

Brian Leddin, the Green Party Limerick TD, is back in Leinster House this week after an epic trip abroad involving his fold-up bike, ferries, trains and the Channel Tunnel.

He went to great lengths last week to take “sustainable transport” during his 2,400km trip from Dublin to Rome.

As chair of the Oireachtas committee on Climate action, he was invited to attend a pan-European climate action meeting in Rome, ahead of the forthcoming...