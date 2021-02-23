Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Analysis: Weary public unlikely to be inspired by the latest call to persevere

After the week of bungled communications the government endured, asking people to put their faith in such a detail-free plan may strike some as asking a lot

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
23rd February, 2021
Analysis: Weary public unlikely to be inspired by the latest call to persevere
Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged people are “completely fed up with the impositions” on their lives and “businesses and workers are deeply worried about the future”. Picture: Julien Behal

It’s titled the “Path Ahead” but it may just as well have been titled the “Keep Ploughing On” plan.

The government has launched its latest edition of its Living with Covid masterplan but there was very little in the way of dates or detail about when the country will emerge from its seemingly never-ending lockdown.

Unlike our British cousins, the plan contains no projected dates for when level 5...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Aaron Forde: derogatory tweets about Travelling community

Ministers surprised Forde not fully vetted

Home Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: his FF opponents have vastly underestimated what’s involved in deposing him as party leader Pic: Getty

House of cards: the changing political fortunes of a taoiseach

Home Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
Michael McGrath: These measures are a reflection of the extraordinary environment within which the public finances are being managed

Parts of Housing and Transport budgets could be reallocated

Home Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
David Trimble, the former Ulster Unionist Party leader who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement, said the protocol risked a return to violence as it had “shattered” the constitutional position of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom

Taoiseach calls for all sides to ‘dial down the rhetoric’ on NI protocol

Home Aiden Corkery 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1