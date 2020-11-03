Wednesday November 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Varadkar will survive — unless evidence of more leaks emerges

Tánaiste faced awkward questions in Dáil grilling but no proof came that he is a serial leaker of sensitive information

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
3rd November, 2020
Varadkar said Maitiú Ó Tuathail over-hyped the nature of the document when he excitedly declared that “Leo always delivers”. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

If a smoking gun exists demonstrating that Leo Vardakar is a serial leaker of sensitive information it wasn’t unveiled in the Dáil.

That‘s not to say that plenty of awkward questions didn’t emerge for the Tánaiste during his two hour grilling in the Dáil, however.

Why, given Varadkar’s repeated claim that his government had promised to keep the National Association of General Practitioners...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Varadkar faces reputational damage, but not the loss of his job

Tánaiste’s position has been shored up by support from the Taoiseach

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Two state aid complaints lodged against National Broadband Plan

One of the complainants is understood to be an existing broadband operator angered by the government’s failure to take its own network into account

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 days ago

Pharma firms say large-scale production of Covid-19 vaccines has already begun

Minister for Health tells HSE to begin planning for an immunisation programme. Medical experts welcome latest developments but warn vaccines won’t be ‘overnight panacea’

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago