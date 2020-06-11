Thursday June 11, 2020
Analysis: Varadkar cites lack of diversity in public service

Taoiseach tells Dáil the civil service is ‘very white’ and suggests quotas for employing more people of colour, as Ryan is forced to apologise for using a ‘racial slur’

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
11th June, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had an hour-long Zoom meeting this week with Irish people of colour to talk about what could be done to eliminate racism in Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar would like to see “black and brown” school principals and judges appointed to combat the issue of racism.

In his view, the civil service is “very white” and there is “not so much” diversity in the Garda, the Defence Forces and the education sector.

He has suggested bringing in targets for employing more people from ethnic minorities in the public service in the wake of the...

