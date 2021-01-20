Analysis: Unions will find it harder to argue against re-opening schools if Covid-19 cases keep falling
Unfortunately for children with special needs and their parents, it looks extremely unlikely that they will be getting back to school this month
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has opted for an uneasy truce with the unions following the second failed attempt to reopen schools for children with special needs.
Tensions had been cranked up due to the decision of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and Forsa, which represents special needs assistants, to oppose the planned reopening for 18,000 students with special needs tomorrow.
This caused intense frustration in government, which had believed since last week that...
