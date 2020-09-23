Wednesday September 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Unions may regret quitting Low Pay Commission

Ictu’s decision to head for the exit door once it does not get its way seems hasty given the commission’s track record in delivering increases in the minimum wage

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
23rd September, 2020
The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has said it will campaign through other avenues for a just increase in the minimum way after it walked away from the Low Pay Commission. Photo: RollingNews.ie

And with that they were gone.

The late-night announcement that the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) was quitting the Low Pay Commission is another stark illustration of how the social solidarity that marked the first months of the Covid-19 crisis is rapidly ebbing away.

Just as squabbles have broken out on radio over whether young people should bear the blame for the rising number of cases, divisions are emerging between unions and employers over...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan: public sector bodies cannot have oil or gas heating in new buildings

Minister for Climate Change and Environment 'appalled' by prospect of new third-level development using fossil fuels

Aiden Corkery | 2 days ago

Analysis: More assured media performance from Taoiseach as cases and anxiety levels rise

Micheál Martin says best approach is to encourage public to comply with restrictions voluntarily, rather than sanction stricter Garda enforcement

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago

Varadkar to share aide-de-camp with Martin

Tánaiste's request to have his own official representative has now been withdrawn

Aiden Corkery | 3 days ago