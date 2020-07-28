Wednesday July 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Unforced errors and a lack of judgement have inflicted early damage on the coalition’s reputation

The debacle over ministerial pay and the ongoing controversy over the pandemic unemployment payment threaten to undo the support people have for the government‘s efforts to tackle Covid-19

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
28th July, 2020
The new coalition of Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil, Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael and Eamon Ryan‘ Green Party has been blighted by a number of early controversies. Picture: Sam Bola/Rollingnews.ie

Politics can be all about perception, but this would appear to be something the new coalition is struggling with.

On Thursday, the government announced its €5 billion July stimulus package, worth more than €1,000 for every man, woman and child in the state. It’s an investment of historic proportions which will hopefully help the economy to survive one of the biggest economic challenges it has ever faced.

Five days after its launch, however,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Government to restrict eviction ban to tenants who can’t pay due to Covid-19

Tenants must self-declare that they cannot pay rent to qualify for protection

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago

Will Ireland’s low-paid workers get a minimum wage rise?

A decision is expected this week on whether the minimum wage will be raised, but it now looks unlikely

Aiden Corkery | 3 days ago

McGrath warns departments to spend €500m earmarked for building projects

Minister says he will ‘take a very dim view’ if the money is not spent on shovel-ready projects before the end of 2020

Michael Brennan | 3 days ago