Analysis: Traces of Thatcher in Sinn Féin’s child maintenance policy

The former British prime minister gave a speech in 1990 where she noted that only one in three children entitled to receive maintenance actually benefitted from regular payments

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th April, 2022
Sinn Féin’s social protection spokeswoman Claire Kerrane.

Sinn Féin’s plan to crack down on absent parents who do not pay child maintenance is inspired by the British model.

The party is proposing the creation of a stand alone child maintenance unit which would calculate the payments due from any non-compliant parents and chase them down.

This would remove the burden on lone parents here who have to go to the courts and seek child maintenance orders to secure...

