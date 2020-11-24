Analysis: There is no way parties could survive on the level of donations they are disclosing

Voters will be astonished to learn that the country’s political parties only managed to attract €175,000 in disclosed donations last year.
The newly published annual donations report of the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) shows that Fine Gael had the most successful fundraising operations with around €79,500 in disclosed donations.
That was entirely made up of personal donations to the party...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team