Analysis: The government had plenty of warning that a minister could need maternity leave
The lack of a progress since Máire Geoghegan-Quinn gave birth while she was minister of state in 1979 shows why it is so difficult for women progress in politics
Anyone who tries to push a buggy around our towns and cities will soon come to the conclusion that whoever designed our footpaths never did much hands-on parenting. Hoisting prams over six-inch-high kerbs and dodging lamp posts are among the many obstacles put in any new parent’s way.
Judging by the difficult manoeuvres our government is now engaged in to cater for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s pregnancy, it’s clear that it’s not...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
‘If someone steals a slice of bread, it’s a crime. Stealing and making money off Anglo bonds is not?’
TDs reflect public anger by expressing outrage in Dáil over Davy scandal
Campaigners call for pension for victims of the Troubles in the Republic
Wave Trauma Centre wants support for those living south of the border who were injured as victims’ payment scheme is introduced in Northern Ireland
Michael Brennan: Difficulties facing women in politics persist through the generations
Stories from history show how women have faced prejudice in their political lives and there is considerable evidence from the present day which shows a level playing field is some way off
Harris to push public sector to take on more apprentices
The Minister for Higher Education is set to impose new targets to boost apprentice numbers in state departments, councils and government bodies